Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 futures tick down ahead of JOLTS numbers

Stock index futures point to a cautious opening after Monday's strong rally that took a little more of the sting out of a bearish January.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) and S&P futures (SPX) are off about 0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) are doing a little better.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points to 1.76%.

Investors will be looking at the December Job Openings Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 10:00 a.m. ET for insight on labor market participation and hints at what January jobs report may hold.

Economists are looking for openings to drop to 10.3M from 10.6M. Pantheon Macro expects the quits rate to stay steady at 3%.

JOLTS is "a good indicator of the tightness of the labor market and one we've preferred to payrolls as a lead indicator during the pandemic," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

This week's payrolls report is expected to be markedly different given the impact of Omicron, with BofA forecasting a loss of 150K jobs.

Also after the start of trading, the January ISM Manufacturing Index arrives, expected to dip slightly to 57.5. December Construction Spending is released at the same time, with the consensus for a 0.6% rise.

"Some degree of softening is already expected but (weak numbers) could still weaken conviction for a 50bp March Fed hike," according to ING.

Earnings continue to roll in, with strong numbers and a dividend hike from UPS setting a positive tone early.