IGEN Networks and CEA extend partnership for three years

Feb. 01, 2022 6:31 AM ETIGEN Networks Corp. (IGEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • IGEN Networks (OTCQB:IGEN) announced the extension of its partnership agreement with the County Executives of America (CEA) for an additional three years.
  • The extended agreement facilitates the recently announced GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contracts with the exclusive endorsement from CEA.
  • IGEN now has direct access to Counties, State, and Federal Government Fleet Management opportunities across the U.S.
  • "The diversity of these assets along with the self-insurance of County assets creates an excellent fit with our patented "Digital Telematics Signature", a powerful tool for assessing actuarial risk of County assets and their drivers," CEO Neil G Chan commented.
