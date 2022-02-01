Bio-Techne Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.09, revenue of $269.28M beats by $2.71M
Feb. 01, 2022
- Bio-Techne press release (NASDAQ:TECH): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $269.28M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.71M.
- CEO comment: "Our teams continue to innovate and execute in amazing ways which is contributing to our ever-improving bottom line, with our adjusted operating margin now over 38%. This quarter marks the first time in our 44-year history where we have achieved over $1 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue. The Wilson Wolf future investment and acquisition agreement we signed in December has the potential to further extend our 2026 revenue target beyond $2 billion and positions our Cell and Gene Therapy workflow with the strongest global footprint in this exploding new market."