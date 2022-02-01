Premier Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.08, revenue of $379.22M beats by $31.51M; raises full year guidance

Feb. 01, 2022 6:36 AM ETPremier, Inc. (PINC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Premier press release (NASDAQ:PINC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $379.22M (-10.3% Y/Y) beats by $31.51M.
  • For fiscal 2022, Premier is increasing its total net revenue guidance range to $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion from a range of $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion vs. consensus of $1.40B.
  • The company continues to expect fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $483 million to $500 million.
  • Premier is revising its previous guidance range of $2.56 to $2.66 for adjusted EPS to a range of $2.45 to $2.55 vs. consensus of $2.60.
