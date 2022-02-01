PulteGroup increases buyback program by $1B

Feb. 01, 2022 6:40 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has approved $1B increase to the existing share purchase authorization.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the company had $458M available under its prior share repurchase authorization.
  • Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO said, “Coupled with our capital allocation activities, ongoing gains in our operating results helped to lower our year end debt-to-capital ratio to 21.3%. Going forward, we expect our debt-to-capital ratio to be in the range of 20% to 30%, which is down from our previous target of 30% to 40%.”
