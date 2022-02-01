MediciNova nabs new patent in Korea for MN-001 for treatment of blood cholesterol

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) received a new patent from the Korean Intellectual Property Office which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia, and hyperlipoproteinemia.
  • Once issued, the patent is expected to expire no earlier than July 2034.
  • The allowed claims cover a pharmaceutical composition comprising MN-001 (tipelukast) for reducing a triglyceride blood level, reducing a total cholesterol blood level, and reducing a low-density lipoprotein (LDL) blood level.
  • The allowed claims cover oral administration including liquid and solid dosage forms, and a wide range of doses of MN-001 and a range of different dosing frequencies.
  • Shares down 2% premarket at $2.37.
  • Recently, MNOV secured Canadian and European patent for MN-001 for hepatic ballooning.
