MediciNova nabs new patent in Korea for MN-001 for treatment of blood cholesterol
Feb. 01, 2022 6:40 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) received a new patent from the Korean Intellectual Property Office which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia, and hyperlipoproteinemia.
- Once issued, the patent is expected to expire no earlier than July 2034.
- The allowed claims cover a pharmaceutical composition comprising MN-001 (tipelukast) for reducing a triglyceride blood level, reducing a total cholesterol blood level, and reducing a low-density lipoprotein (LDL) blood level.
- The allowed claims cover oral administration including liquid and solid dosage forms, and a wide range of doses of MN-001 and a range of different dosing frequencies.
- Shares down 2% premarket at $2.37.
- Recently, MNOV secured Canadian and European patent for MN-001 for hepatic ballooning.