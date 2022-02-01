CGI nabs $133.9M initial task order from Department of Justice
Feb. 01, 2022 6:44 AM ETCGI Inc. (GIB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CGI (NYSE:GIB) received a single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement from the U.S. Department of Justice with a $250M ceiling value along with an initial Task Order of potential value of $133.9M over five years to operate, manage and maintain systems supporting business processes.
- Under the agreement, CGI will support DOJ's Unified Financial Management System and Unified Asset Management System programs, which standardize and streamline business processes across the Department.
- Also, the department is positioned to continue its long-standing partnership with CGI to achieve further digital transformation and gain additional efficiencies through robotic process automation, testing automation and migration to the cloud, and the use of CGI's onshore delivery centers.