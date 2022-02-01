Hooker Furnishings acquires Sunset West for foraying outdoor furniture segment

Feb. 01, 2022 6:49 AM ETHooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • To gain immediate market share in the growing outdoor furniture segment, Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) completed the acquisition of Sunset West, west coast-based manufacturer of outdoor furniture, in an all-cash transaction.
  • Under deal terms, Sunset West’s management team and all the company's employees will continue to serve its customers from its headquarters in Vista, California.
  • The transaction will enable Sunset West to have warehousing and stronger distribution in the eastern and central regions of the country, access to Hooker Furnishings high-traffic showroom in High Point, and the opportunity to sell into its vast retail and interior design customer base.
