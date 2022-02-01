Waters Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67 beats by $0.18, revenue of $836.4M beats by $16M

Feb. 01, 2022 6:51 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Waters press release (NYSE:WAT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $836.4M (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $16M.
  • Quarter led by double-digit instrument sales growth, with momentum increasing on a two year stacked basis into year-end

  • FY22 Guidance: The Company expects full-year 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 5% to 7% vs. 5.48% consensus. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately one percentage point. The Company expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $11.75 to $12.00 vs. $11.82 consensus.

  • 1Q22 Guidance: The Company expects first quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 6% to 8% vs. 3.61% consensus. Currency translation is expected to decrease first quarter sales growth by approximately three percentage points. The Company expects first quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 vs. $2.39 consensus.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.