Waters Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67 beats by $0.18, revenue of $836.4M beats by $16M
Feb. 01, 2022 6:51 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Waters press release (NYSE:WAT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $836.4M (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $16M.
- Quarter led by double-digit instrument sales growth, with momentum increasing on a two year stacked basis into year-end
FY22 Guidance: The Company expects full-year 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 5% to 7% vs. 5.48% consensus. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately one percentage point. The Company expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $11.75 to $12.00 vs. $11.82 consensus.
1Q22 Guidance: The Company expects first quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 6% to 8% vs. 3.61% consensus. Currency translation is expected to decrease first quarter sales growth by approximately three percentage points. The Company expects first quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 vs. $2.39 consensus.