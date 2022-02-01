Pentair Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02, revenue of $989M beats by $46.33M
Feb. 01, 2022 6:55 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Pentair press release (NYSE:PNR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $989M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $46.33M.
- 2022 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $3.54 to $3.64 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $3.70 to $3.80 vs. $3.74 consensus. The Company anticipates full year 2022 sales to be up approximately 6 to 9 percent on a reported basis vs. 7.19% consensus. The Company expects to deliver full year free cash flow approximately equal to 100 percent of net income.
- First quarter 2022 guidance GAAP EPS of approximately $0.76 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.80 vs. $0.88 consensus The Company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 7 to 11 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2021 vs. 10.18% consensus.