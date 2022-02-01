UPS jumps after earnings topper and peer FedEx is higher too

Feb. 01, 2022 7:00 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), FDXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) rallied after the company delivered yet another strong quarterly performance, driven by higher prices and e-commerce strength.

The shipping giant topped both EPS and revenue estimates with its 3Q21 results and raised full-year 2021 guidance. Consolidated revenues rose 11.5% Y/Y to $27.B and consolidated operating profit totaled $3.9B (+37.7% on an adjusted basis). Diluted EPS was $3.52 for the quarter, 35.0% above the same period in 2020.

Revenue was up 12.4% in the U.S. domestic segment, driven by a 10.5% increase in revenue per piece. Revenue increased 13.1% in the international segment, driven by a 16.4% increase in revenue per piece. Revenue was up 6.7% in the supply chains segment, led by forwarding and logistics businesses which combined grew 28%.

Looking ahead, UPS sees FY22 revenue pf $102B vs. $100B consensus. UPS is planning capital expenditures to be 5.4% of revenue or approximately $5.5B, dividend payments to be around $5.2B and share repurchases to be at least $1.0B. The company also says that it plans to deliver its 2023 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets one year early.

Shares of UPS (UPS) rose 4.84% in premarket action to $212.00 and peer FedEx (NYSE:FDX) jumped 2.15% to $251.13. Dig into more details on the UPS Q4 earnings report.

