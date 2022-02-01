Evoqua Water Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.04, revenue of $366.26M beats by $16.73M
Feb. 01, 2022 7:03 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water press release (NYSE:AQUA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $366.26M (+13.7% Y/Y) beats by $16.73M.
- Shares +1.23% PM.
- “Due to our strong organic growth and the close of the Mar Cor acquisition, we are raising our fiscal year 2022 guidance for revenues to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.70 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $280 to $300 million, an increase over fiscal year 2021 of approximately 11% to 16 % and 11% to 20%, respectively. We expect first half fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of our full year adjusted EBITDA outlook, to be in the low 40% range, which is comparable with prior years.” said Mr. Ron Keating, Evoqua’s CEO