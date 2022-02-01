Evoqua Water Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.04, revenue of $366.26M beats by $16.73M

Feb. 01, 2022 7:03 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Evoqua Water press release (NYSE:AQUA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $366.26M (+13.7% Y/Y) beats by $16.73M.
  • Shares +1.23% PM.
  • “Due to our strong organic growth and the close of the Mar Cor acquisition, we are raising our fiscal year 2022 guidance for revenues to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.70 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $280 to $300 million, an increase over fiscal year 2021 of approximately 11% to 16 % and 11% to 20%, respectively. We expect first half fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of our full year adjusted EBITDA outlook, to be in the low 40% range, which is comparable with prior years.” said Mr. Ron Keating, Evoqua’s CEO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.