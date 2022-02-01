Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.88 misses by $0.15, revenue of $566M beats by $4.82M

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro press release (NYSE:SMG): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.88 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $566M (-24.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.82M.
  • The company-wide GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rates were 21.0 percent compared with 25.5 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively, a year ago.
  • The Company said the better-than-expected result in U.S. Consumer, coupled with additional pricing actions that will take effect in the third quarter, is allowing it to increase full-year sales guidance in the segment to a range of plus 2 percent to minus 2 percent. This compares to a previous range of flat to minus 4 percent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.