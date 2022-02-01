Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.88 misses by $0.15, revenue of $566M beats by $4.82M
Feb. 01, 2022
- Scotts Miracle-Gro press release (NYSE:SMG): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.88 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $566M (-24.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.82M.
- The company-wide GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rates were 21.0 percent compared with 25.5 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively, a year ago.
- The Company said the better-than-expected result in U.S. Consumer, coupled with additional pricing actions that will take effect in the third quarter, is allowing it to increase full-year sales guidance in the segment to a range of plus 2 percent to minus 2 percent. This compares to a previous range of flat to minus 4 percent.