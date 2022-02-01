Block integrates Afterpay BNPL for Square Online sellers
Feb. 01, 2022 7:09 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Block (NYSE:SQ) closed its acquisition of Afterpay on Monday after the U.S. market close, and immediately adds "Buy Now, Pay Later" functionality for Square Online sellers in the U.S. and Australia.
- Almost 56% of American consumers have used a BNPL service, and the fastest growing consumer segment, Gen-Z and Millennials, comprise 75% of BNPL users, Block said.
- Afterpay also extends Square's omnichannel, upmarket, and global growth, the company said. The acquisition will help bring more businesses of all sizes into the Square ecosystem, said Alyssa Henry, head of Square.
- Square sellers can try Afterpay for no extra cost until May 10, Block (SQ) said. During the promotional period, Afterpay transactions are processed at sellers’ standard e-commerce processing rates. Square sellers receive their full earnings from each sale immediately, while consumers pay over four interest-free installments.
- Afterpay will soon be available on Square's developer platform and for in-person payments, it said.
- In August, Block (SQ), then known as Square, agreed to buy Afterpay for ~$29B in stock.