KKR announces strategic investment in PlayOn! Sports

Feb. 01, 2022 7:10 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • PlayOn! Sports, high school sports media and technology company, and KKR (NYSE:KKR) signed a definitive agreement wherein the latter will make a significant investment in PlayOn, alongside PlayOn's existing shareholder, Panoramic Ventures.
  • KKR is making its investment in PlayOn through its North American private equity strategy.
  • The investment will support for building exceptional products and experiences for state associations, high schools, high school athletes and their fans across the country.
  • Financial terms remain undisclosed; transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
  • PlayOn! provides live and on-demand content for high school sporting events across more than 27 sports and other high school activities in all 50 states and Washington, DC.; it currently partners directly with ~8K high schools across the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.