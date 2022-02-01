KKR announces strategic investment in PlayOn! Sports
Feb. 01, 2022 7:10 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PlayOn! Sports, high school sports media and technology company, and KKR (NYSE:KKR) signed a definitive agreement wherein the latter will make a significant investment in PlayOn, alongside PlayOn's existing shareholder, Panoramic Ventures.
- KKR is making its investment in PlayOn through its North American private equity strategy.
- The investment will support for building exceptional products and experiences for state associations, high schools, high school athletes and their fans across the country.
- Financial terms remain undisclosed; transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
- PlayOn! provides live and on-demand content for high school sporting events across more than 27 sports and other high school activities in all 50 states and Washington, DC.; it currently partners directly with ~8K high schools across the U.S.