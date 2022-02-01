Becton, Dickinson eyes post-treatment monitoring with acquisition of Cytognos
Feb. 01, 2022 7:16 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced the acquisition of Cytognos, a closely held life sciences company from Vitro S.A.
- Cytognos, based in Salamanca, Spain, offers flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis, the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and immune monitoring research for blood diseases.
- The acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, “accelerates BD's strategy to support chronic disease management,” Becton (BDX) said in a press release.
- The transaction offers Becton (BDX) exclusive access to assays licensed from the EuroFlow Consortium, further strengthening their 12-year licensing collaboration for multiple other assays.
- The deal is unlikely to make a material impact on the company’s fiscal 2022 financials. Cytognos will continue to be led by its CEO Fernando Martin de Lara, and its results will come under the Biosciences unit of Becton’s (BDX) Life Sciences segment.
