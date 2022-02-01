Gannett announces $100M in share repurchase, amends credit agreement
Feb. 01, 2022 7:17 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) board authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100M of its common stock prior to Dec. 31, 2022.
- The share repurchase represents 15.3% of its current market cap; YTD, the stock has lost 8.8%.
- Also, the company amended its existing 5-year senior secured credit agreement to provide for an incremental term loan in principal amount not to exceed $50M and to transition the interest rate base from LIBOR to Term SOFR due to regulatory requirements.
- The existing and incremental loans under the credit agreement will now bear interest at a per annum rate equal to Term SOFR + 5.00% per annum plus the applicable credit spread adjustment.
- The above amendment also expands the definition of "Permitted Restricted Payments" to include up to $50M of stock repurchases closed on or prior to Dec.31, 2022.
- Separately, the company entered into an amendment to the Indenture for its 6.0% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027 to permit up to $100M of stock repurchases completed on or prior to Dec. 31, 2022.