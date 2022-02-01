Carlsberg is on watch after Deutsche Bank warns on downward guidance surprise

Deutsche Bank fires off a catalyst Sell idea on Carlsberg A/S (OTCPK:CABGY) ahead of the company's earnings results due out on February 4.Analyst Mitch Collett: "While we expect few surprises for FY21, we see downside risk to FY22 given elevated input costs, an uncertain pricing environment, scope for volume headwinds from price elasticity and potential disruption to Russia (11% of FY20 group sales) given geopolitical instability. Consensus expects 6.7% organic EBIT growth in 2022 which we see as optimistic (DBe: 5.2%). A wide guidance range seems likely."

The company established Baltika Breweries was established in Saint Petersburg in 1990 and it has been the top brewer in the Russian market since 1996. Baltika Breweries has approximately 30% market share in the beer sector and is the undisputed leader in the alcohol-free beer market with more than 50% of it.

