Alithya acquires Vitalyst for $50.2M

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) has completed the acquisition of US-based Vitalyst for a purchase price of up to $50.2M (C$64.1M).

Vitalyst is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner providing best-in-class employee experience and transformative change enablement via the on-demand, subscription-based Adaptive Learning™ proprietary platform. It has established relationships with 25%+ of Fortune 1000 companies spanning a broad spectrum of industries.

The consideration amount comprises of upfront purchase price of $49.2M and a potential $1M earn-out payable after twelve months, subject to the achievement of a profitability increase target.

The purchase price and related transaction costs were funded through a combination of a C$25M private placement of Class A subordinate voting shares, a C$7.5M subordinated unsecured loan and availability under Alithya's newly upsized C$125M revolving credit facility.

Pursuant to the closure, Pierre Karl Péladeau will hold approximately 17.9% of Alithya's total issued and outstanding shares and 10.4% of the voting rights attached to Alithya's issued and outstanding shares, and Investissement Québec will hold approximately 9.7% of Alithya's total issued and outstanding shares and 5.7% of the voting rights attached to Alithya's issued and outstanding shares.

The addition strengths its digital adoption and change management practice.

The deal is immediately accretive and enhances Alithya's revenue mix with a new high-margin subscription-based, recurring, revenue stream.