Goldman sees risk to OPEC+ accelerating supply additions this week
Feb. 01, 2022 7:28 AM ETUSO, CO1:COM, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Goldman published a note this morning, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week -- the bank took a victory lap after Brent oil prices crossed $90 last week (CO1:COM), the bank's Q1 price target, and flagged risk that OPEC+ could raise production faster than expected at this week's meeting.
- OPEC+ has been ramping production by 400kb/d monthly, and is scheduled to continue doing so until Q3 of this year; however, Goldman indicates that the recent 33% rally in crude prices (NYSEARCA:USO) could spur the Organization to pull forward an additional month of quota increases.
- Goldman sees "status quo" and "pull forward" cases as evenly balanced, but thinks that if the latter were to occur, it would result in a $3/b fall in crude prices.
- Such a move would be unlikely to phase bulls, as the basis of many bullish viewpoints rests on OPEC's inability to meet medium-term quotas; Goldman too would not change their bullish viewpoint, and simply flags a short-term price impact in the note.
- With crude making multi-year highs, oil-linked equities are relatively well positioned to benefit (NYSEARCA:XLE).