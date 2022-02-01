Exxon Mobil Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.11, revenue of $84.97B beats by $390M

Feb. 01, 2022 7:31 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Exxon Mobil press release (NYSE:XOM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $84.97B (+82.6% Y/Y) beats by $390M.
  • Shares +0.6% PM.
  • Expects to achieve 2025 emission-reduction plans four years ahead of schedule
  • Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company initiated share repurchases associated with the previously announced buyback program of up to $10 billion over the next 12 to 24 months.
  • During the fourth quarter, ExxonMobil’s board of directors approved the company’s corporate plan for 2022, with capital spending anticipated to be in the range of $21 billion to $24 billion.
