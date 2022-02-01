Anavex says late-stage trial for Rett syndrome met main goals
Feb. 01, 2022 7:37 AM ETAnavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing topline data from its AVATAR trial for ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) said that the Phase 3 study met primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in adult females with Rett syndrome.
- Anavex (AVXL) shares are trading ~1.8% lower in the pre-market.
- As for the primary endpoint of RSBQ AUC, a statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvement was seen in ~72% of patients vs. ~39% in the placebo group (p = 0.037).
- The secondary efficacy endpoints have also led to statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvements, the company said.
- The overall safety profile of the drug was in line with previous findings for ANAVEX2-73, and once-daily orally dosing of liquid medication up to 30mg was well tolerated with medication compliance of 95%.
- The company plans to meet the FDA to discuss the future regulatory path for ANAVEX2-73. Rett syndrome is a chronic condition involving the CNS system, which has no U.S.-approved drugs currently.
With four analysts covering the stock, Anavex (AVXL) has a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street.