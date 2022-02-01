AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, before the market opens.

The consensus EPS estimate is $3.28 (+12.5% Y/Y) and Revenue estimate is $14.96B (+7.98% Y/Y).

Since last 2 years, ABBV has consistently surpassed analyst expectations and has beaten EPS and Revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Recently last month, U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into biosimilars of AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab) made by Teva, Alvotech, and Ivers-Lee AG.

The issue is whether Teva and Alvotech, with importation of their adalimumab biosimilars, have engaged in "misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious interference with contractual relations."

In December, AbbVie filed a complaint with the commission requesting an investigation. Humira had dominated the top spot as the top-selling drug in U.S. for many years.

Global Humira net revenues were $5.425B in Q3 2021. U.S. Humira sales were $4.613B, an increase of 10.1% from Q3 2020. The Zacks consensus estimate for U.S. sales of Humira is pegged at $4.67B.

In January, FDA approved ABBV's Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis and Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis. Earlier in December 2021, FDA OK'd Rinvoq for active psoriatic arthritis.

The Zacks consensus estimate for Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales is set at $861M and $540M, respectively. By 2025, AbbVie expects at least $7.5B a piece in Rinvoq and Skyrizi.

AbbVie’s stock has recorded higher growth of 33.6% in the past year compared to SP500TR and other broader indexes.