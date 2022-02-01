WarnerMedia's (NYSE:T) HBO Max streaming service will come to 15 European countries on March 8, Reuters reported, just days after it revealed it ended 2021 with nearly 74 million subscribers.

Among the 15 countries include Portugal, Poland and Romania. Also included in the list are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia and Czech Republic.

In a tweet, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said Greece, Turkey, Iceland and the Baltics would come "thereafter."

In an interview with Reuters, Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said customers in Eastern Europe and Portugal that sign up for the service at launch would get 33% off for live. The news outlet added that customers who sign up in March will pay 3.99 euros a month, while the subscription for HBO Portugal was 4.99 euros per month and HBO Max will be priced at 5.99 euros per month.

The AT&T (T)-owned service will be available in 61 countries and the Americas after the launch, with plans to get it into 190 countries by 2026. However, it will not be available in the U.K., Germany and Italy for a few years because of a prior deal with Sky to show HBO content.

Last week, AT&T reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, aided by a 15.4% rise in WarnerMedia revenue to $9.9 billion. HBO gained 13.1 million subscribers in 2021 to bring the total to 73.8 million.