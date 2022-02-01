AMC stock jumps as preliminary Q4 revenue tops consensus
Feb. 01, 2022 7:45 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) Q4 preliminary revenue of ~$1.17B vs. $1.12B consensus.
- Q4 net loss to be between $194.8M and $114.8M, including an estimated non-cash impairment charge of $50M to $125M, against loss of $946.1M for 4Q20, including a non-cash impairment charge of $466.1M.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be between $146.8 million and $151.8 million vs. loss of $(327.5) million for 4Q20.
- Q4 operating cash (burn) to be approximately $216.5M.
- Available liquidity at December 31, 2021 to be $1,801.6 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 to be $1,592.5 million.
- AMC +1.8% premarket to $16.35
- Source: Press Release