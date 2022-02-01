Infinite Ore changes name to Imagine Lithium and appoints CFO
Feb. 01, 2022 7:46 AM ETInfinite Ore Corp. (ARXRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Infinite Ore (OTCQB:ARXRF) has commenced operations under the name Imagine Lithium Inc., effective today.
- The company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing ticker symbol "ILI".
- The new corporate website can be found at www.imaginelithium.com.
- The brand, Imagine Lithium, reflects the Company's focus on lithium exploration in the safe, environmentally conscious mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.
- In addition, the company announced the addition of Arvin Ramos as Chief Financial Officer as current CFO Mr. John Masters transitions into retirement.
- Mr. Ramos has over 17 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology, and banking.
- The company has granted him 300,000 options to pursuant to its stock option plan and are exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of grant at a price of $0.155 per option.