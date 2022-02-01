Digihost reports 86% growth in January bitcoin production, names new COO
Feb. 01, 2022 7:47 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined ~62.58 BTC in January 2022 (+86% Y/Y); based on Jan.31, 2022 and Jan.31, 2021 closing BTC prices respectively, the value of the company's BTC mined in January 2022 increased by ~$1.3M (or ~116%), compared to January 2021.
- As of Jan.31, 2022, the company's total holdings increased to 698.64 BTC valued at ~26.9M (based on month end BTC price of $38,500).
- Total Ethereum holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at ~$2.7M as of Jan.31, 2021; total digital currency inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of ~$29.6M as of Jan.31, 2022.
- Current hashrate stands at ~415PH and is expected to increase to approximately 1.2EH by the end of 1Q22.
- As of Jan.31, 2022, the company received ~9K technologically advanced, high-performance M30 Bitcoin Miners from its 2021 purchase order of 9.9K Miners from Northern Data AG; remaining are scheduled for February end arrival.
- Separately, the company appointed Mr. Donald Christie as its new COO.