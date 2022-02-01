Waters acquires charge detection mass spectrometry technology
Feb. 01, 2022 7:53 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) has acquired technology assets and intellectual property rights of Megadalton Solutions, an early-stage developer of charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS).
- CDMS overcomes limitations of conventional mass spectrometry in characterizing complex large molecules in cell and gene therapies.
- CDMS technology will be further developed to extend capabilities of Waters’ mass spectrometry portfolio for broader set of applications and potential customers.
- Waters became a strategic investor in the company and in 2021 brought Megadalton’s CDMS technology into the Waters Immerse™ Cambridge innovation and research lab for advanced testing and development.
- Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.