Waters acquires charge detection mass spectrometry technology

Feb. 01, 2022 7:53 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) has acquired technology assets and intellectual property rights of Megadalton Solutions, an early-stage developer of charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS).
  • CDMS overcomes limitations of conventional mass spectrometry in characterizing complex large molecules in cell and gene therapies.
  • CDMS technology will be further developed to extend capabilities of Waters’ mass spectrometry portfolio for broader set of applications and potential customers.
  • Waters became a strategic investor in the company and in 2021 brought Megadalton’s CDMS technology into the Waters Immerse™ Cambridge innovation and research lab for advanced testing and development.
  • Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
