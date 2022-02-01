Exxon reports Q4 results - shows monster cash flow beat

  • Exxon (NYSE:XOM) released Q4 results before the bell, having provided an 8K in early January flagging major earnings drivers, much of the focus is on cash flow, where the Company posted $17.1B of cash flow from operations versus an expectation of $13.2B (working capital was a $1.9B tailwind).
  • EPS excluding identified items also beat, at $2.05 versus street at $1.94.
  • The Q4 result capped off Exxon's best year of cash flow generation since 2012.
  • The Company is on pace to achieve its $6B in annual cost savings by 2023, having already achieved $5B since 2019; Exxon also narrowed its capex budget from the $20B-25B multi-year target to $21B-24B for 2022.
  • Beginning in Q1, Exxon kicked off its $10B share buyback plan announced last quarter.
  • With Chevron (NYSE:CVX) trading lower following a relatively conservative conference call last week, analyst questions will likely focus on the sustainability of Q4's cash flow generation and Management's outlook for 2022.
