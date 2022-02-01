SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) +2% pre-market after saying it achieved the top end of its full-year production guidance and plans to raise its 2022 base dividend by 40%.

SSR said gold production for FY 2021 reached 794,456 oz., in line with guidance of 720K-800K oz., with preliminary December output of 211,140 oz., and all-in sustaining costs for the full year came in at $982/oz., better than previously lowered guidance of $1,000-$1,040/oz.

For 2022, the miner said it is targeting gold production of 700K-780K oz., including Marigold mine output of 215K-245K oz. and Seabee production of 115K-125K oz., weighted 55%-60% to H2, driven largely by a stronger second half at Marigold.

SSR forecasts full-year AISC at $1,120-$1,180/oz., above the guidance range in H1 before trending below guidance in H2.

"While we were able to manage and offset inflationary pressures in 2021, we expect cost increases across the portfolio in 2022," the company said. "Despite these sector-wide inflationary headwinds, we intend to increase our 2022 base dividend by 40%, and will continue with our share buyback program implemented in 2021."

"Given SSR Mining's strong balance sheet, aggressive share buyback program, and solid operating portfolio, I continue to see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.