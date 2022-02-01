Sean Carr is the interim CFO of CloudMD
- CloudMD Software (OTCPK:DOCRF) names Sean Carr, previously SVP Finance, as the interim CFO succeeding Daniel Lee.
- Daniel will remain available to the Company through March 31, 2022 to support the smooth changeover.
- Sean is already an integral part of the company's senior management team and has over 20 years of experience as CFO of large healthcare and technology companies, including the Canadian Addiction Treatment Centers, AIM Health Group and Venus Concept.
- The company will be initiating a comprehensive executive search for a CFO who is an experienced financial leader that will help execute on the integration of MindBeacon, realization of cost synergies, global expansion, and will be instrumental in shaping the long-term financial strategy of the Company.