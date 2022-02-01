Hudson Capital's FreightApp sees Q4 revenue growth at 39%
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) announced that Freight App's Q4 revenues are estimated at ~$5.2M (+39% Y/Y); FY21 revenues are expected to report a 133% growth to ~$21.5M.
- In mid-December, the company entered into a new merger agreement to acquire 100% of Freight App as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary.
- "We are excited to end 2021 on a strong note as we more than doubled our revenues over 2020. While macroeconomic factors throughout the year created challenges for shippers and carriers, Fr8App technology helped our customers manage their fleets, commercial truck driver shortages, and logistical supply chain constraints that were particularly acute at the end of last calendar year," Fr8App CEO Javier Selgas commented.