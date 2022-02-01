Allegro MicroSystems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $186.63M beats by $3.88M; issues Q4 guidance
Feb. 01, 2022 8:04 AM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Allegro MicroSystems press release (NASDAQ:ALGM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $186.63M (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.88M.
- For the fourth quarter ending March 25, 2022, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $193 million to $197 million vs. consensus of $191.93M. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 54% to 55% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 vs. consensus of $0.19.