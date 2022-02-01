Allegro MicroSystems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $186.63M beats by $3.88M; issues Q4 guidance

Feb. 01, 2022 8:04 AM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allegro MicroSystems press release (NASDAQ:ALGM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $186.63M (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.88M.
  • For the fourth quarter ending March 25, 2022, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $193 million to $197 million vs. consensus of $191.93M. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 54% to 55% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 vs. consensus of $0.19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.