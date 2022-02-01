Cathie Wood dumped more than 11M shares of Skillz Inc.

Cathie Wood appears to be cutting ties with the online mobile video game platform Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ). The CEO of ARK Invest sold $11.13M shares worth of positions between both ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) on Monday.

Based on Wood's trading patterns and the massive size of the sale, the transaction looks like a potential precursor to an eventual exit"

Wood's flagship fund ARKK unloaded 7.48M shares of SKLZ, while ARKW cut 3.65M shares, according to the firm's latest voluntary trade disclosure records.

SKLZ is currently sitting at near all-time lows of $4.81 a share and is down 82.8% over a one-year trading period and off 89.6% from its record trading high of $46.29 back on Feb. 5, 2021.

SKLZ represents a meager percentage of both ARKK and ARKW as it appears that Wood intends to cut the stock from her exchange traded funds. ARKK's weighting in SKLZ is 0.13%, making it the ETF's 40th largest holding. Additionally, SKLZ represents 0.25% of ARKW, its 37th-largest holding.

Price action: ARKK trades at $75.43 a share, is -21.4% YTD, and +1.3% in premarket trading. ARKW trades at $94.85 a share, is down 21.4% YTD, and is +0.9% in premarket trading.

In other related video game stock news, Sony is set to acquire the indie game maker Bungie for $3.6B.