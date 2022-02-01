Satellogic announces strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) announced a new partnership with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).
- The five-year partnership builds on existing technology collaboration.
- Under the agreement, Satellogic will leverage Palantir's Foundry platform, accelerating business processes, rapid image product delivery, AI model training, and enterprise-wide data integration.
- Palantir’s government and commercial customers will have access to Satellogic's Aleph platform APIs to power their use of Palantir’s MetaConstellation and Edge AI capabilities.
- The collaboration unlocks advanced image and geospatial products, and tailored AI insights for customers.
- It is expected to accelerate the capabilities both companies can provide to customers in the field, combining industry-leading technologies in satellite imaging, Edge AI, and data-driven decisions.
- Last month, CF Acquisition Corp. V closes combination with Satellogic, a geospatial company.
- Last month, Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries team up for big data engineering platform.