Biogen to participate in development of Genentech’s mosunetuzumab
Feb. 01, 2022 8:09 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has exercised its option to participate in the development and commercialization of mosunetuzumab.
- The company will pay a $30M one-time option fee to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit, Genentech, as part of the companies’ long-standing collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20; and will also pay for a portion of the mosunetuzumab development expenses incurred during 2021.
- BIIB will have joint decision-making rights related to development and commercialization of mosunetuzumab and Genentech will continue to lead the strategy and implementation of the program.
- Biogen will share in operating profits and losses of mosunetuzumab in U.S. in the low to mid 30% range and is eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on sales outside U.S.
- Mosunetuzumab is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, including follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.