Cytokinetics posts Cohort 3 data from mid-stage trial for aficamten in heart disease

Feb. 01, 2022 8:11 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced topline results from Cohort 3 of REDWOOD-HCM study, a Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate its cardiac myosin inhibitor, aficamten, for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).
  • Cohort 3 involved symptomatic obstructive HCM patients with resting or post-Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G) of ≥50 mmHg. Their background therapy included disopyramide, and many had received a beta-adrenergic blocker.
  • Similar to the doses used in Cohort 1 of REDWOOD-HCM, the patients received up to three escalating doses of aficamten once daily (5, 10, 15 mg), based on echocardiographic guidance.
  • The findings indicated that the average resting LVOT-G, as well as the post-Valsalva LVOT-G, fell substantially in those patients with only modest declines in average left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). The LVEF fell below the prespecified safety level of 50% in none of the patients.
  • The safety and tolerability profile of aficamten were in line with previous findings for the candidate in the REDWOOD-HCM study.
  • The results support the inclusion of this category of patients in the company’s Phase 3 trial, SEQUOIA-HCM, for aficamten, noted Fady I. Malik, Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of R&D.
  • “We look forward to initiating screening of patients in SEQUOIA-HCM soon and look forward to sharing these results from Cohort 3 with the medical community in April,” he added.
  • In December, the company announced that the FDA granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for aficamten in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
