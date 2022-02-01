Cytokinetics posts Cohort 3 data from mid-stage trial for aficamten in heart disease
Feb. 01, 2022 8:11 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced topline results from Cohort 3 of REDWOOD-HCM study, a Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate its cardiac myosin inhibitor, aficamten, for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).
- Cohort 3 involved symptomatic obstructive HCM patients with resting or post-Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G) of ≥50 mmHg. Their background therapy included disopyramide, and many had received a beta-adrenergic blocker.
- Similar to the doses used in Cohort 1 of REDWOOD-HCM, the patients received up to three escalating doses of aficamten once daily (5, 10, 15 mg), based on echocardiographic guidance.
- The findings indicated that the average resting LVOT-G, as well as the post-Valsalva LVOT-G, fell substantially in those patients with only modest declines in average left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). The LVEF fell below the prespecified safety level of 50% in none of the patients.
- The safety and tolerability profile of aficamten were in line with previous findings for the candidate in the REDWOOD-HCM study.
- The results support the inclusion of this category of patients in the company’s Phase 3 trial, SEQUOIA-HCM, for aficamten, noted Fady I. Malik, Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of R&D.
- “We look forward to initiating screening of patients in SEQUOIA-HCM soon and look forward to sharing these results from Cohort 3 with the medical community in April,” he added.
- In December, the company announced that the FDA granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for aficamten in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.