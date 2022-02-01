ManTech wins five-year/$118M Navy contract

Feb. 01, 2022 8:12 AM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) has won a five-year/$118M contract from U.S. Navy.
  • Under the contract, ManTech will support Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane with innovative technology solutions that will advance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) for a range of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including the MQ-4C Triton.
  • Specific technology solutions will include model-based systems engineering (MBSE) merged with ManTech's advanced cyber range environment, ACRE, and Electro-Optical Infrared (EO-IR) sensors for superior situational awareness in all light conditions.
  • The contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle.
  • Last week, ManTech received a $88M task order for navy weapons system's evaluation
