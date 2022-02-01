XPhyto executes COVID-ID lab sales contracts in Germany
- XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCQB:XPHYF) executed Covid-ID Lab sales contracts with Digitallife Corona Testzentren, powered by digitallifecare GmbH, and a group of pharmacies in Bamberg, Germany.
- Digitallife operates five coronavirus test centers south of Stuttgart, servicing a local community of ~75K.
- Personnel training and equipment installation were completed last week and the first order of test kits has been delivered.
- The company also began selling to pharmacies in Bamberg, servicing ~78K people.
- XPhyto expects to advance and execute additional sales contracts.
- The company said it is not making any claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.