EVgo and Meijer launch first EVgo public fast charging station
Feb. 01, 2022 8:14 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) and a Midwestern retailer, Meijer announced the opening of the first EVgo public fast charging station at Meijer stores; the stations are a part of EVgo and the retailer's earlier announced partnership, and are capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging.
- EVgo and Meijer's first sites under the partnership are in key Midwestern cities across Michigan and Ohio.
- The retailer's relationship with EVgo will not only expand existing sustainability initiatives and recently announced by REV Midwest but will also increase access to EV charging infrastructure across its more than 250 supercenters within Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin.
- EVGO shares trading 1.6% higher premarket.