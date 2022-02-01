ING in talks with Societe Generale subsidiary to offer retail banking solutions in France
Feb. 01, 2022 8:16 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING), SCGLFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- ING Group (NYSE:ING) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) subsidiary Boursorama on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer banking solutions to ING's retail customers in France.
- Both parties intend to reach a definitive agreement in April at the latest.
- The deal would concern daily banking (current accounts and cards), savings and investment products (assurance vie & brokerage). The ING France retail lending portfolio (mortgages and consumer loans) will not be part of the agreement. Mortgages will continue to be managed by ING, and maintaining consumer loans at ING is under consideration, the company says.
- Recall towards the end of 2021 when ING said it will exit the retail banking market in France. Note that the company has been active in the French retail banking market since 2000.