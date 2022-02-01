Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) agrees to acquire privately held Denver-Julesburg Basin operator Bison Oil & Gas II for $346M in cash and stock, and the departure of President and CEO Eric Greager.

Civitas Chairman Ben Dell becomes interim CEO, while Greager serves as a technical consultant to Civitas for the next 12 months.

The deal consists of 2.3M Civitas shares, $45M in cash and the assumption of ~$176M in debt and other liabilities.

Civitas said the deal strengthens its portfolio by adding 102 gross high quality locations, of which 38 are fully permitted, will increase production by ~9K boe/day (90% liquids), and will be accretive to net asset value, production and EBITDA this year and to free cash flow beginning in 2023.

Civitas Resources was formed out of the merger between Bonanza Creek Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, which took effect on November 1.