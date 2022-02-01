Gun makers are in the crosshairs of a lawsuit filed by Mexican government

Thirteen U.S. states and two Latin America and Caribbean nations are giving support to a lawsuit filed by the Mexico government that accuses several major U.S. gun makers of facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels. The legal action filed in Massachusetts includes Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR).

In a filing this week, Mexico's lawyers claimed that a law that offers gun makers broad immunity lawsuit over harm from the unlawful use of firearms that occurs in the United States does not shield the companies from allegations over the trafficking of guns to Mexican criminals. The judge in the case has not ruled yet on that issue.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) is down 4.04% on a year-to-date basis and shares of Sturm, Ruger are 1.16% lower vs. the S&P 500 Index return of -5.27%.

