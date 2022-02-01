RIDE, RKLB and CLLS among pre market gainers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +14% as preliminary Q4 revenue tops consensus.
- Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) +14% Uber and Wallbox to expand partnership to all of the U.S.
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) +10% as preliminary Q4 revenue soars 111% Y/Y.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) +9%.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) +11%.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) +7% on Q4 results.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) +7% completes enrollment in Its phase 2 study of lucinactant (KL4 surfactant) for COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) +7%.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) +6%.
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) +6%.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) +6%.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +5%.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) +5%.