The Home Depot to hire more than 100,000 associates before this spring season
Feb. 01, 2022 8:22 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is hiring more than 100,000 new associates ahead of its busy spring season, as customers continue to invest in their homes.
- The company is hiring for flexible, full-time and part-time positions including customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.
- The company will host a Virtual Spring Career Day event on February 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Job seekers can register here.
- Also read a bullish analysis on the stock: Home Depot Vs. Lowe's: Which Is A Better Investment?