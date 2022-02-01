Ermenegildo Zegna releases its first financial results since listing: FY21 Prelim
Feb. 01, 2022 8:22 AM ETErmenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) edges up in premarket trading after the Italian fashion brand released its first preliminary estimates as a publicly listed company.
- The company said Tuesday its preliminary revenue increased 27% Y/Y to €1.29B for FY21.
- By segment: Zegna revenue increased 23% to €1.03B and Thom Browne brand revenue up 47% to €264M.
- On geographical front, North American revenues rose 46%, APAC up 26%, Greater China Region up 34%, and EMEA up 20% when compared with last year.
- Retail sales growth was 39% and wholesale sales grew at +14% Y/Y
- Adjusted EBIT margin expected at around 10% for full year.
- 2022 Outlook: The group is forecasting revenue growth in the low-teens and further improvement to its adjusted EBIT margin.
- "the Zegna Group has made the decision that 2022 collections will be the last using fur for both Zegna and Thom Browne," said CEO Ermenegildo Gildo Zegna.
- The company completed its de-spacing deal with Investindustrial Acquisition in Dec. 2021 where the combined company has an enterprise value of $3.2B.