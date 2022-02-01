Citi signs multi-year private label credit card renewal with ExxonMobil
Feb. 01, 2022 8:22 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)XOMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citigroup's (NYSE:C) retail credit unit and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) signed a multi-year renewal of their credit card relationship and introduced an upgraded version of the petroleum company's private label credit card.
- The new card, called the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+, provides members with savings of $0.12 per gallon on Synergy Supreme+ premium fuel and $0.10 per gallon on other Synergy fuel grades at Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S. Cardmembers also are eligible to get 5% back as a statement credit on in-store purchases and car washes at Exxon and Mobil stations for the first $1,200 spent on non-fuel purchases per year.
- The renewal extends Citi (C) and Exxon's 15-year credit card partnership.
- "We continuously evaluate our branded programs and saw an opportunity to bring consumers more savings on everyday purchases at Exxon and Mobil stations," said Yan Cote, ExxonMobil (XOM) marketing consumer offer manager.
