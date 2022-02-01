Eagle Pharma reports commercial availability of Pemfexy
Feb. 01, 2022 8:25 AM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) announces the commercial availability of its novel product Pemfexy (pemetrexed for injection).
- A branded alternative to Eli Lilly's Alimta, Eagle’s PEMFEXY is a ready-to-use liquid with a unique J-code approved to treat nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma.
- "Together with our recent launch of vasopressin and now PEMFEXY, these products represent significant opportunities for Eagle,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and CEO.
- In February 2020, Eagle received final approval from the FDA of its NDA for PEMFEXY, following the settlement of patent litigation with Eli Lilly in December 2019.
- The agreement provided for a release of all claims by the parties and allows for an initial entry of Pemfexy into the market on February 1, 2022 and a subsequent uncapped entry on April 1, 2022.