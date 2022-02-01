Alaska Airlines expands codeshare agreement with Finnair
Feb. 01, 2022 8:27 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) has expanded its codeshare agreement with Finnair, its European Oneworld partner and the flag carrier airline of Finland.
- This marks the latest in a series of partnership expansions for Alaska since joining the global Oneworld airline alliance in March 2021. Alaska has added more than 250 codeshare routes since becoming a oneworld member.
- The expansion enables Finnair passengers to book connecting flights through Seattle to more than 60 destinations across Alaska's network for travel beginning June 1, 2022. The codeshare flights with Alaska will be identified on Finnair's website and the carrier's other booking platforms.