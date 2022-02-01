Progressive care sees 620% annual growth in COVID-19 testing to $4.3M
Feb. 01, 2022 8:29 AM ETProgressive Care, Inc. (RXMD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Progressive Care (OTCQB:RXMD) has continued to experience strong demand for its COVID-19 testing.
- Q4 and annual 2021 COVID-19 testing revenue increased 132% and 620%, to $1.4M and $4.3M, respectively.
- “The fourth quarter was particularly strong, as we continued to market our PharmcoRx brand to corporate clients as a one-stop shop for COVID-19 testing and vaccine management solutions. We believe our positioning as a leading Florida health services organization and provider of COVID-19 testing and vaccine services will build additional value for our shareholders,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, Chairman and CEO of RXMD.
- Progressive Care currently operates over 40 COVID-19 Rapid PCR Test analyzers.